Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC grew its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185,301 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for approximately 5.0% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned 1.47% of Celestica worth $20,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Celestica by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 474,911 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 91,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 255,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 325,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,275. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.