Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. 4,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 573,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.69.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

