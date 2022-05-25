Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46. 2,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.