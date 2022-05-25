Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.28) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s current price.

CAML has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market cap of £426.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.88. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 289 ($3.64).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.