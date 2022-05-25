Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

CPF stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $649.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

