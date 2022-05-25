CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.15) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 128 ($1.61) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.48. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80.62 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($1.94).
CentralNic Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
