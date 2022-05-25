CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.15) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 128 ($1.61) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.48. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80.62 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($1.94).

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

