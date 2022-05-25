Centrifuge Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $55.66 million and approximately $139,471.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,502.57 or 0.52261061 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00493385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

