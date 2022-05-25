Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC lowered its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,540 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM accounts for about 0.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 319,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,445,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,704,000 after buying an additional 113,336 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Cowen dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. 1,690,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

