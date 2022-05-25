CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of CF Industries worth $356,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

