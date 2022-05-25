Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 3,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

