Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,588 shares of company stock valued at $69,778,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.41. 10,137,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,042,172. The company has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

