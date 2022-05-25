Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Chubb worth $328,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $208.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,592 shares of company stock worth $14,342,393 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.