Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in LKQ by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

