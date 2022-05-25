Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,016 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,045,000 after purchasing an additional 299,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 171,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in DTE Energy by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $479,171. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

