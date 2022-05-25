Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.34. Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.18. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.