CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $13.79

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $13.10. CI&T shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

