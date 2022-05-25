Civilization (CIV) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Civilization (CIV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Civilization has a total market cap of $21.37 million and approximately $624,346.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civilization has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,773.41 or 1.00046657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002183 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

