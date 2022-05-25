ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,973,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,896 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,993 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,630 shares of company stock worth $1,915,647. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 83,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,937. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $44.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

