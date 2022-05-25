ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,365. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 28,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $1,381,432.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,278,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $258,387.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,715.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,401 shares of company stock worth $21,027,697. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.