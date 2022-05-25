ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,869 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,781 shares of company stock worth $1,610,192. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,415. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $101.31. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.