ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 13,121 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,790. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

