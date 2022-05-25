ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 21,320 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.15. 119,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

