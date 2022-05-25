ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 24,832 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,832 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of CI Financial worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,596,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,532,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,932,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 731,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. 2,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,248. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

CI Financial Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.