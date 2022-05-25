ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Nutanix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nutanix by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 40,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,585. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

