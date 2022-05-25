Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

