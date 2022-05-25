Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $916,810. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

CSCO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 25,489,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,127,066. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

