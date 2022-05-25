Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $30.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $658.80. 30,604,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,368,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $922.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $957.75. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $918.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

