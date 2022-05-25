Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $25.64 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $231.95 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

