Clough Capital Partners L P Boosts Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for 1.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.23% of Five9 worth $21,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at $14,260,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,935. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

