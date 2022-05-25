Clough Capital Partners L P Buys Shares of 63,310 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 63,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,529,000. Lam Research makes up 3.0% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $16.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $487.58. 1,288,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.27 and its 200-day moving average is $579.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

