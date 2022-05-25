CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE:CMS opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

