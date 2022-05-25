CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $411.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. Research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $263,111 over the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 149,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

