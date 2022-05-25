Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.69.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,035. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

