Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.73. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 4,930 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $23.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -17.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.