Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $50,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CODI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,683 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 94,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CODI opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Compass Diversified Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.