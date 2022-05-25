Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $66.44 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $66.44 or 0.00223727 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $473.32 million and $80.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,123,905 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

