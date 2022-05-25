ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of CFRX opened at $3.13 on Friday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.50.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

