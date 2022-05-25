Convex Finance Price Down 0.8% This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.73 or 0.00036050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $665.77 million and $9.28 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,882.91 or 0.53363384 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00491736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033459 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,474,034 coins and its circulating supply is 62,048,211 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

