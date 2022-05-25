Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Copart by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 708,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $110.23. 14,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,201. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. Copart has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

