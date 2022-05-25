Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Copart worth $33,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after acquiring an additional 156,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,575,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,154,000 after acquiring an additional 111,946 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,461,000 after acquiring an additional 146,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.29. 1,465,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,982. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.35.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

