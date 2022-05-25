Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CRVS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 117,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,446. 45.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $290,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $16,589,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $18,147,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

