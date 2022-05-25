Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 813,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,032. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costamare will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.