Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Announces Dividend of GBX 55.60

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.70) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 2,974 ($37.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,384.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,544.94. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,824 ($35.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($52.85).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($55.37) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

