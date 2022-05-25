Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.58

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $119.49 million and $3.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,753.16 or 0.99751041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

