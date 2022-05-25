CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. CWM LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

