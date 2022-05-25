Crypterium One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,353,341 coins and its circulating supply is 81,355,790 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

