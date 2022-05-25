Crypton 1-Day Volume Hits $151,301.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Crypton has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $151,301.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,874.56 or 0.43326315 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,714.02 or 0.99995576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,451,656 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

