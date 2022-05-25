CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,998 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.53% of CubeSmart worth $65,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.81%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.