Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,790,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 212,989 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Curis worth $37,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Curis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Curis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Curis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 1,102,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $66.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.15. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

