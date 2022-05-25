CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 3,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 760,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

